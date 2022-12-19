Sunderland star vows to help Elliot Embleton come back 'stronger' after injury

Dan Ballard says the Sunderland players will rally around Elliot Embleton and ensure he ‘comes back stronger’ after injury.

Embleton suffered what appears to be a broken leg in the 1-1 draw with Hull City last week, although the severity has not yet been confirmed by the club.

Ballard made his own return from injury during that match after recovering from a fractured foot, and he knows the rest of the Sunderland players will rally around Embleton to help him get through it.

"It's never nice to see and you could see the pain in his face and disappointment,” Ballard said.

"It's never nice to see a team-mate go through that. It's a really good bunch of lads and we're all going to get around him and hopefully build him back stronger and put him in a better shape when he returns."

Embleton was actually sent off in the incident, although Tony Mowbray said afterwards he believed the referee got the decision very wrong.

That served as a double blow to Sunderland, making the point secured at the MKM Stadium a very good one.

"No game in the Championship is easy and particularly this one going down to ten men it was a real battle. You could see how hard the lads worked and we were unfortunate not to get the win.

"It was a tough game and I'm just glad I could help the team get a point on the road."

