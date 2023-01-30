Skip to main content
'That's my job' - Anthony Patterson downplays brilliant Fulham performance

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson does not seem to want any special praise, no matter how well he does.

Anthony Patterson has downplayed his fine performance for Sunderland at Fulham, simply saying: ‘that’s my job.’

The 22-year-old was in fine form at Craven Cottage, making a string of fine stops including a double-save in injury time to deny Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Willian.

Tony Mowbray singled him out for praise for his performance, but good luck trying to get him to take any credit for it himself.

"Obviously that's my job and I have to stay switched on for the full 90 minutes and never know when I'm going to get called upon. It's important that I do that and help the team out.

"[Double saves] are something that I work on everyday pretty much and I'm always trying to help out the team as much as I can and thankfully I was able to on Saturday."

Many considered the Fulham game to be Patterson’s best game so far for Sunderland, and it’s hard not to agree.

He, though, says the next game is always more important than the last, no matter how well he might have played.

"I tend not to think about it because if you get too ahead of yourself thinking it's going well that's when mistakes creep in or you get a little bit sloppy,” he said.

“I just like to play on my instinct and I never know when I'm going to be called upon next. It's important just to stay switched on and not think about it too much."

