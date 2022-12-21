Tony Mowbray admits uncertainty over Alex Pritchard Sunderland future

Tony Mowbray says he does not know whether Alex Pritchard will get a new contract at Sunderland, but he is a fan of the player.

Pritchard has been a key man for Sunderland since joining on a free transfer from Huddersfield in the summer of 2021.

However, the two-year deal he signed when he joined is set to expire this summer, and there has been no indication, at least publicly, from the club about whether a new one will be offered.

There have been some rumours in the press that Pritchard may be a target for Stoke City with former Sunderland boss Alex Neil keen to reunite with the midfielder.

Mowbray, though, believes Sunderland would be making a mistake if they were to allow him to leave.

"I think he is an important footballer for the club," Mowbray said of Pritchard.

"Where he is contractually, it's not my role really to sit down with Pritch or his agents or advisers to negotiate where he might end up. As a football coach, I like Pritch.

“He helps the team, he understands the coaching points, and he tries to emphasise them on the pitch rather than me getting hoarse shouting constantly from the sidelines."

Pritchard missed the draw with Hull due to a calf injury, but he is expected to available when Sunderland host Blackburn on Boxing Day.

