Skip to main content
Tony Mowbray singles out 'very talented and strong' Sunderland youngster for praise

Tony Mowbray singles out 'very talented and strong' Sunderland youngster for praise

Sunderland were defeated against Swansea, but a young player impressed again.

Tony Mowbray singled out youngster Trai Hume for special praise after he impressed again in the defeat to Swansea.

Hume, 20, joined Sunderland a year ago from Linfield, but he has had to be patient and wait for a chance in the team.

That opportunity came with an injury to Lynden Gooch over the festive period, and he has barely put a foot wrong since.

“It’s opportunity,” Mowbray said. “Trai was often in my office when he wasn’t playing, wanting a chance.

"I would tell him, as I did, that he had to be patient and wait for an opportunity.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

"I thought the team was functioning pretty well without him. We were playing Gooch and [Dennis] Cirkin, or Aji [Alese] was fit, but injuries have given him an opportunity and he’s grabbed it with both hands.

“He looks very talented and very strong. His passing is good and he looks like a really good full-back."

Hume started at right-back with Gooch returning to the side on the opposite side of the defence, although he moved to left-sided centre-back in a back three after Luke O’Nien’s red card.

He also played a lot in central midfield for Linfield, so Sunderland seem to have found a very versatile player was well as a talented one. 

Read more Sunderland coverage

Trai Hume Sunderland Stadium of Light
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray singles out 'very talented and strong' Sunderland youngster for praise

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray Sunderland Swansea
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland boss explains why he's putting Swansea result 'in the bin'

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray fourth official Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray gives verdict on Luke O'Nien red card against Swansea

By Michael Graham
Dan Neil Sunderland v Swansea
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

Sunderland 1-3 Swansea: Player ratings as Black Cats on wrong end of Stroud shocker

By Michael Graham
Ross Stewart warm up Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

'League One salary levels' the hold up in Ross Stewart contract negotiations

By Michael Graham
Ki Sung-yueng Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Ki Sung-yueng: 'Sunderland are a very special club for me'

By Michael Graham
Kyril Louis-Dreyfus at Sunderland
Sunderland Nation Opinion

Why Sunderland are right to reject the temptation to spend big

By Michael Graham
Keith Stroud
Sunderland Nation Features

Sunderland vs Swansea: Who is the referee?

By Dylan Jones