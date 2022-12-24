Tony Mowbray gives update on Amad Diallo future amid fears of early Man Utd recall

Tony Mowbray admits he has not spoken to Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag about Amad Diallo, but he ‘assumes’ the Ivorian will not be recalled early from his loan spell at Sunderland.

Amad has been in sparkling form for Sunderland, scoring five goals in his last eight games after a slow start to the season.

There have been reports in the northwest press that Man Utd are so impressed with his progress they could recall him early and use him themselves in the Premier League.

Mowbray, though, says that he would personally be very surprised if anything changed and he is expecting Amad Diallo to remain at Sunderland until the end of the season – even if much of that is based on assumption right now.

"On the back of Amad's loan [at Rangers] last season, I think it's such a better position for him and for his football club [Man United] at this moment that he stays and plays his football with a smile on his face,” Mowbray said. “Hopefully he will keep scoring and creating chances for us.

"I haven't heard that from Erik ten Hag's voice, I'm just assuming that that's the case with his football club because there haven't been any rumours that they might be doing this and this.

“My experience tells me he is in a really good place, so leave him, let him enjoy his football, and let him grow and develop.

"Otherwise, what's he doing? He could go back to Manchester United and maybe not even get on their bench. He's a young guy who's had a tough period, he's now found a bit of form and somewhere where he is settled and looking happy, so I would just let him keep going."

