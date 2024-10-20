'Not really' - Sunderland boss brutally dismisses Hull referee complaints
Regis Le Bris said he had little sympathy for Hull as he delivered a brutal two-word verdict on the Tigers’ complaints about the referee.
Sunderland came away from the MKM Stadium with a 1-0 win, with Wilson Isidor’s brilliant solo effort the difference between the two sides.
Isidor’s goal came from a Hull corner and the hosts felt referee Bobby Madeley had interfered with their corner routine, allowing Sunderland to steal the ball and break.
Crucially, though, Madeley did not touch the ball, and he was five yards away when Dan Neil won possession for the Black Cats.
Opposite number Tim Walter was furious with the referee, but when asked by Sky Sports if he understood why Hull were unhappy, Le Bris said: “Not really.”
The win returned Sunderland to the top of the Championship table, but it was an unusual game in many ways with two very different halves of football played.
“It's difficult to win away,” Le Bris said. “In this game, we had two different scenarios. In the first half, we dominated the ball, and the problem was to create in the final third, especially from the side and then to deal with their counterattacks.
“We didn't expect this, we thought it would be a different game. We tried to find a way through but maybe we could cross earlier, improve some positions to deal with the break.
“We solved it at half-time, but then the scenario was different, they kept the ball as they liked to do. This is what we were prepared for, and we did well.
“The flow of the game was for them for six, seven minutes and they missed a big chance. Then we were prepared to use our counter because this is a strength for us, and Wilson made the difference.”