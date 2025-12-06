SI

Man City vs. Sunderland: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Manchester City have endured a truly chaotic week in the Premier League.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Man City host Sunderland.
Man City host Sunderland. / Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press Sports/Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City are seeking a third straight Premier League victory when they host high-flying Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.

After back-to-back defeats to Newcastle United and Bayer Leverkusen, Pep Guardiola’s men responded with a dramatic 3–2 victory over Leeds United last weekend that saw them surrender a two-goal lead and steal three points in stoppage time. Things got even wilder midweek during their bizarre 5–4 win over Fulham, where they almost succumbed to an all-time comeback having led by four goals.

Man City will be eyeing a more composed and defensively resolute display against Sunderland as they seek to keep pace with table-toppers Arsenal. They are currently five points behind the Gunners, who face a tricky trip to Aston Villa on Saturday lunchtime.

Sunderland will be no pushovers, however. They deservedly claimed a point at Liverpool midweek to add to impressive results against Arsenal and Chelsea previously, with the Black Cats currently residing in sixth after an astonishing start to the term. They will fancy their chances of another scalp on their travels.

Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to Saturday’s affair at the Etihad Stadium.

What Time Does Man City vs. Sunderland Kick-Off?

  • Location: Manchester, England
  • Stadium: Etihad Stadium
  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 6
  • Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Andy Madley
  • VAR: Michael Salisbury

Man City vs. Sunderland Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Man City: 5 wins
  • Sunderland: 0 wins
  • Draws: 0
  • Last meeting: Sunderland 0–2 Man City (March 5, 2017)—Premier League

Current Form (All Competitions)

Man City

Sunderland

Fulham 4–5 Man City - 02/12/25

Liverpool 1–1 Sunderland - 03/12/25

Man City 3–2 Leeds - 29/11/25

Sunderland 3–2 Bournemouth - 29/11/25

Man City 0–2 Bayer Leverkusen - 25/11/25

Fulham 1–0 Sunderland - 22/11/25

Newcastle 2–1 Man City - 22/11/25

Sunderland 2–2 Arsenal - 08/11/25

Man City 3–0 Liverpool - 09/11/25

Sunderland 1–1 Everton - 03/11/25

How to Watch Man City vs. Sunderland on TV, Live Stream

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

Peacock

United Kingdom

Not televised - audio coverage on BBC Radio Manchester, talkSPORT

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada

Mexico

Max Mexico, TNT Sports, TNT Go

Man City Team News

Rodri
Rodri is still missing. / Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

The Cityzens suffered no fresh injury concerns during their bonkers victory at Craven Cottage, with Rodri and Mateo Kovačić still the only absentees. Guardiola has confirmed that the former is “getting better,” but he remains unsure on his recovery timeline.

Guardiola also hinted at needing to rest and rotate against Sunderland, suggesting that young left back Nico O’Reilly could be one of those to make way. Rayan Aït-Nouri is waiting in the wings.

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden almost certainly won’t be dropped, however, with both in exceptional goalscoring form. Foden has produced back-to-back braces and is rediscovering his mojo after last season’s difficulties.

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Sunderland

Man City Predicted Lineup
Guardiola could make several changes from midwek. / FotMob

Man City predicted lineup vs. Sunderland (4-1-4-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, Aït-Nouri; Nico; Cherki, Reijnders, Foden, Doku; Haaland.

Sunderland Team News

Wilson Isidor
Wilson Isidor (left) could return to the XI. / Clive Mason/Getty Images

Dennis Cirkin, Habib Diarra and Leo Hjelde are all still missing for Régis Le Bris, but the Sunderland boss was handed no fresh injury concerns following the draw at Anfield.

Le Bris will have to decide whether to stick with the back four he used against Liverpool or revert to the back five generally utilised against the division’s big-hitters this season. The latter might be more appropriate against Haaland and Co.

At the other end of the pitch, Wilson Isidor might return to the lineup after being benched in place of Brian Brobbey on Wednesday.

Sunderland Predicted Lineup vs. Man City

Sunderland predicted lineup
A back five could be in operation at the Etihad. / FotMob

Sunderland predicted lineup vs. Man City (5-4-1): Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo; Talbi, Xhaka, Sadiki, Le Fée; Isidor.

Man City vs. Sunderland Score Prediction

Guardiola will be concerned by his side’s recent defensive difficulties having conceded 10 goals in the last four matches and Sunderland’s counter-attacking potential will worry the Spaniard heading into the weekend’s encounter.

However, with Haaland in an unstoppable mood, Foden exhibiting his 2023–24 form and Jérémy Doku sparkling out wide, City should be able to outscore the Black Cats—even if they fail to keep a clean sheet for the fifth straight match.

Prediction: Man City 2–1 Sunderland

