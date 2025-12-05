In an exciting match between Liverpool and Sunderland, the game ended 1-1, leaving an exciting match with strong performances from both teams, but neither managed to have enough effectiveness to break the draw.

Both teams are inside the top 10 of the Premier League, Liverpool occupying 8th place and Sunderland 6th, being strong candidates to compete for entry into the UEFA Champions League places.

The match left statements from both coaches on how they perceived the game and a draw that favored Black Cats more than the team from Anfield, as the surprise continues to be delivered by Regis Le Bris with a team that does not stop surprising this season.

Arne Slot and Regis Le Bris Give Their Views on Their 1-1 Duel

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Sunderland delivered the blow at Anfield and even had a chance to win the match, but failed to take that final opportunity near the end of the game. However, Regis Le Bris showed his happiness with the development of the match and the team. The Sunderland Echo revealed these statements from the French coach.

Positive at this moment, to be fair. We had the chance to score the second goal, but it is a good result for both teams. We started well, the first half was interesting with and without the ball. We probably did not believe enough in the possibility of scoring, and we did it at the start of the second half. I think we were even a little surprised to have time and space to build play, and they probably did not expect us to be at that level. Regis Le Bris

Regis Le Bris also spoke about the state of the squad, about how after the match there was a bitter feeling and three points could have gone to Sunderland, but the chance slipped away due to a strong close by Federico Chiesa.

Maybe they are a little disappointed because it was possible for us to have the chance to score the second goal, but mainly they were proud of the way they played because we had different phases in that game. Regis Le Bris

On the Liverpool side, Arne Slot continues in a negative run compared to last season, has not managed to recover, and remains stuck in negative results for the club. Sunderland Echo also showed that Slot revealed that he knew that his match against Sunderland would be a problem due to the work done by Regis Le Bris.

I knew before the match that when you play against Sunderland, from the 14 matches they have played so far, they have only conceded more than one goal four times. And in those four matches they only conceded two goals. So they are a team that are difficult to score against, it is hard to create chances because either they press a lot or they have 11 players, 10 outfield and one goalkeeper who defend their area with all their strength. And that is why it is so difficult to create. Arne Slot

IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

Highlighting the work of Sunderland, he also revealed the negative atmosphere inside Liverpool, which is not recovering, and the low state is evident on the pitch, making it clear that they are not at their best moment.

It is clear that the teams that play against us now believe they can get a good result. And it is not only that, because it has been shown this season. Even in the matches we have won, I think they have also revived the confidence of other teams. They believe something is possible because the victories we had at the start of the season were not easy either. Arne Slot

After this match, there is no rest for the team of Regis Le Bris, as they must immediately prepare their match against Manchester City that will take place on December 6, making it clear that the intensity is higher than ever and they must maintain the consistency they have shown match after match, in search of getting the best results round after round.

Read More: