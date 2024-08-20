'On his way to Sunderland' - Zenit chairman claims striker deal is close
Sunderland are set to sign striker Wilson Isidor on loan, according to quotes attributed to Zenit St Petersburg chairman Alexander Medvedev.
Isidor, 23, has made a good reputation for himself in Russia since moving from France in 2022, although he could now be part of a remoulding of Sunderland’s forward line.
According to Russian news outlet SE, Medvedev has said: "Wilson Isidore on his way to Sunderland, England."
It seems any deal would be an initial loan deal, although beyond that it gets a little messy considering clubs are prohibited from sending money to Russia.
If the report is accurate, though, then plenty of other clubs have found loopholes to beat those sanctions so you’d assume that Sunderland could too.
Isidor started his career at Rennes before moving to Monaco as a youngster. He didn’t really make his mark until a loan spell at Bastia in the 2020/21 season, though.
Since then he has found a home in Russia, spending two years at Lokomotiv Moscow before joining Zenit St Petersburg on loan last season. They were obligated to make that deal a permanent one this summer, but they appear to be happy to move him on again almost immediately.
If Isidor does arrive at Sunderland, he will almost certainly be joined by Alexandre Mendy. The 30-year-old has been the Black Cats’ top striker target all summer, and the stalemate appears to have been broken by the Wearsiders increasing their bid to around €2.5million this week.