'It's an option' - Sunderland boss considering two strikers in same team
Regis Le Bris has talked up his striker options at Sunderland, with the Black Cats suddenly boasting some real depth in the centre-forward position.
Striker has been Sunderland’s weak link since Ross Stewart’s injury problems started two years ago, and last season they went pretty much the whole season without a recognised senior number nine.
There were times over the summer when that situation looked like it would continue, with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman frustrated in his efforts to sign a number of targets, most notably Alexandre Mendy from Caen.
However, youngster Eliezer Mayenda stepped up early in the season and Wilson Isidor has taken over the reigns magnificently since then. Le Bris now has free agent signing Aaron Connolly to call upon too, meaning for once there are some genuine options in the forward positions – enough to even consider playing with Isidor and Connolly in the same team.
“At the minute, we need the ‘experienced’ players, or at least experienced at this level, available to be consistent in the Championship,” Le Bris said. “So with Aaron we will now have another one."
"And we will have younger players who we need to improve with a few minutes. It is not easy at the minute to play them as a starter. Eliezer could be possible because he did very well during the first part of the season.
“Aaron is another option because we know that Wilson is versatile. He can play on the right or left side as well, so that will be interesting for us to have a new option because we have so many games ahead. It is good for us.”
Unfortunately, Le Bris will have to wait a little longer to get all his striker options available at once.
Mayenda has struggled with a niggling muscle injury of late and he won’t be ready to face Luton on Wednesday. He is also unlikely to be fit for the visit of Oxford United on Saturday.