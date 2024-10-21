Regis Le Bris explains why Sunderland are already 'important' to Wilson Isidor
Sunderland are ‘important’ to Wilson Isidor, according to Regis Le Bris, who has suggested the striker turned down more money elsewhere to come to Wearside.
Isidor has made a massive impression since joining in August, and he underlined his growing importance by scoring a brilliant individual goal to earn the Black Cats a 1-0 win at Hull on Sunday.
It was his third goal in just four starts since joining on loan from Zenit St Petersburg, and his performances have certainly suggested there is a lot more to come.
Sunderland have an option to buy the Frenchman at the end of the season, and Le Bris believes the northeast club have a player who puts improving his game above everything.
"There is always competition for good player, maybe we had an advantage because I knew him before,” Le Bris, who was a youth coach at Rennes when Isidor was a youngster there, said.
“I was connected with his story and his environment. It’s still a question of confidence with a player, with a coach and with a club as well.
“Sunderland is a big club and, for him, it is a new step in his career. He wanted to go back into Europe, and Sunderland is very important for him, I think.
“The link between us maybe made the difference. It’s not always a question of money, it is a question of creating the right environment to learn. I think Wilson is like that. He wants to learn and improve and give his best for the team. He felt that feeling during our conversations.”
Isidor’s winner at the MKM Stadium was something special as he broke from inside his own box before dinking it over the keeper.
It’s a goal that may well be prompting Le Bris into a rethink about his position after initially earmarking him for a wider role.
“He took the goal very well,” Le Bris said of Isidor. “The journey a player goes on can be very unpredictable, but when he signed, I knew he was versatile.
“I knew he could play as a left winger, a right winger or as a striker. I always knew playing as a striker was a possibility for him. He has that quality to eat the space. He can run, run and run. Then, at the end, he kept his concentration to deal with the goalkeeper and produce the finish.
“It was a brilliant goal. I’m pleased with how he has started.
“He has lots of qualities and has shown he can play at this level. He also has many elements to develop, and when you have qualities and a willingness to improve, and you know you can improve many elements in your game, that is good for the future.”
