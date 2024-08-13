Pierre Ekwah Sunderland exit 'possible,' admits Regis Le Bris
Regis Le Bris has refused to rule out Sunderland selling Pierre Ekwah this summer, with him admitting that a departure is possible.
There are a number of clubs interested in the Frenchman, with Italian side Udinese apparently leading the race.
A preseason injury has not helped him prove himself to the new Black Cats coach either, although he will get an opportunity to shine against Preston in the EFL Cup.
Whether that will prove to be one of his final appearances for Sunderland though remains to be seen.
"Of course, everything is possible,” Le Bris said when asked if Pierre Ekwah could leave Sunderland this summer.
“At the moment, Pierre has only been able to play two games in preseason and in the second one, he got injured very early. So now he's ready to play and to compete for the team.
“For sure, he needs some time to feel better and to build confidence and sharpness. So my focus is on tomorrow's game and then after that, we will see what happens.
“At the moment, he is still with us and I have no expectations as to what happens.
Ekwah has shown flashes of brilliance for Sunderland but last season appeared to have his confidence hit by being asked to play the midfield anchor role in a 4-1-4-1 system.
It did not suit his game at all, performances suffered, as did his confidence, and his on-pitch authority dwindled significantly.
Le Bris said he has had conversations with his compatriot about his best position, and both certainly seem to see his future as a conventional midfield player.
“I spoke with Pierre this morning about his position in our team,” he explained. “When he was young he played as a ten but neither of us see him in that role now. We think he can be very effective as both a six and an eight, for sure.”