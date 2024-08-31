PREVIEW: Portsmouth vs Sunderland - Old rivalries renewed
Sunderland continued their fine start to the season with a 1-0 over Burnley. Romaine Mundle was given the opportunity to start the game, after Jack Clarke was left out of the squad and he took it. Mundle opened the scoring in the 14th minute, a fine finish after cutting in from the left wing.
The win marked their third in a row, which hadn't happened in the league since 1925 and it was Sunderland's first time winning three games and keeping three clean sheets consecutively since 2007.
This weekend, the lads will be making one of the longest away trips of the season as they head down to Fratton Park to take on old EFL League One rivals Portsmouth. This will be Sunderland's first trip down to Portsmouth since October 2021.
Sunderland Team News
Regis Le Bris should have almost a full squad to pick from for Saturday's match against Portsmouth. Dan Neil will miss out through suspension whilst Niall Huggins and Jensen Seelt remain on the side lines through injury.
Wilson Isidor, who joined Sunderland on loan from Zenit last week, will most likely make his debut this weekend. The French-man can play as both a winger and a striker, meaning if he is to start one of Mayenda or Mundle will drop to the bench.
The Opposition
After 12 years away, Portsmouth finally made their return to the second tier of English Football. They seemed to be in control for much of the season, despite never really being that far away from their promotion rivals, which is a testament to how consistent they were across the season.
Like Sunderland, Portsmouth are unbeaten so far in the Championship this season. But, they are also yet to win. They started their season with an entertaining 3-3 draw away at Leeds United, then a 0-0 draw at home to Luton Town and last weekend they found themselves in another back and forth game, this time with Middlesbrough, where it ended 2-2.
The Gaffer
The appointment of John Mousinho as the new Portsmouth manager in January 2023 surprised many, given his lack of experience. For the previous two season, Mousinho had taken up a player coach role at Oxford United, but it still looked a bold move.
At the time, Portsmouth chairman Andrew Cullen said it was his leadership and motivational skills that were the most important behind his appointment.
Mousinho then lead his side to the EFL League One title in his first full season in charge and he picked up the League One manager of the season award for his efforts.
The Squad
Portsmouth have been quite active in the transfer market as they look to retain their Championship status this season, having signed 13 players so far 10 of those on permanent deals. Josh Murphy and Jordan Williams were both signed from their promotion rivals last season in Oxford United and Barnsley. They also strengthened their midfield with the signings on Andre Dozzell on a free transfer from QPR and signed Freddie Potts on loan from West Ham, who had also impressed at Wycombe the season before.
As is becoming the popular trend, Portsmouth have also dived into the European and international market. Australian defender Jacob Farrell joined the club from Central Coast Mariners and the acquisitions of Elias Sorensen, Abdoulaye Kamara and Nicholas Schmidt signed from Esbjerg, Borussia Dortmund and Austrian side BW Linz respectively.
The Referee
Sam Allison will be taking charge of Sunderland's fixture against Portsmouth this weekend.
The 43-year-old has refereed a Sunderland match only twice before, last season 2-1 defeat away to Ipswich and Sunderland's 2-1 victory in the Carabao Cup over Port Vale back in August 2021.
Previous Meeting
The last time Sunderland and Portsmouth met in the League, The Black Cats came victorious with a 1-0 at the Stadium of Light.
In a first half dominated by Portsmouth, they struggled to challenge Thorben Hoffman in the Sunderland goal. Ronan Curtis blazed one over the bar and Lynden Gooch cleared one off the line. Elliot Embleton then went close, but Gavin Bazunu in the Portsmouth goal was able to claw his effort away. Minutes later, Leon Djaku robbed Sean Raggett of possession and then Ross Stewart played a lovely ball through to Embleton who slotted the ball home to give Sunderland the lead. Sunderland had a chance to extended their lead just after the hour mark after Dan Neil fired wide. Portsmouth came close in the dying seconds, but a header from Hirst missed the target.
Portsmouth vs Sunderland Stat Pack
As per the EFL Website
Portsmouth have lost just one of their last nine home league games against Sunderland (W6 D2), a 2-0 loss in March 2021 in League One.
This is the first second tier meeting between Portsmouth and Sunderland since 1998-99, with the Black Cats remaining unbeaten against Pompey (W1 D1) during that season which ended in promotion to the Premier League.
Portsmouth are without a win in two league games at Fratton Park (D1 L1) with Pompey last enduring a longer such run in January 2023 under Danny Cowley (8 games – D6 L2).
Sunderland have won all three of their league games this season without conceding, the first Championship side to do so since Neil Warnock’s Cardiff City in 2017-18, who would eventually win promotion to the Premier League.
Predicted Line up
4-3-3: Patterson, Hume, O'Nien, Alese, Cirkin; Browne, Rigg, Jobe, Roberts, Mayenda, Mundle