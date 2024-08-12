Regis Le Bris 'confident' Sunderland will make striker breakthrough
Regis Le Bris says he is ‘confident’ Sunderland will get what they need in the summer transfer market, although he did warn it was proving to be a difficult market.
Sunderland are yet to spend a penny in transfer fees this summer, with all four recruits – Alan Browne, Ian Poveda, Simon Moore, and Blondy Nna Noukou – all arriving on free transfers.
That means Sunderland are still yet to make the striker signings they need to be a genuine promotion competitor, despite having 18 months to do it.
READ NEXT: Sunderland to stand firm on Jack Clarke asking price ahead of transfer deadline
Le Bris has taken a big backseat when it comes to recruitment since taking charge this summer, and he once again batted away questions about transfers when asked ahead of the EFL Cup game against Preston.
However, he did once again insist efforts are ongoing and he is not concerned about being left short.
“Behind the scenes is behind the scenes,” Le Bris told reporters when asked. “At the moment I am really focused on the team. We performed well against Cardiff with these players.
“Obviously we want to improve the team and we know that if we have the opportunity we will do it, but it’s not an easy market. Many teams are searching for different positions, especially strikers.
“We work hard on it and I’m confident we will succeed.”