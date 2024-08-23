Regis Le Bris delighted to add 'versatile' Frenchman to Sunderland squad
Regis Le Bris says Sunderland have added a versatile forward who will run in behind defences in Wilson Isidor.
Isidor completed a loan move to Sunderland on Friday, although international clearance is unlikely to arrive in time for him to feature against Burnley this weekend.
Le Bris has been aware of Isidor since he was a youth player at Rennes, and he tried to sign him for Lorient last January.
Although primarily a striker, Isidor can also play out wide and Le Bris believes Sunderland have added a very useful player to the squad.
“Wilson is a versatile attacker who has the ability to play in many different positions,” Le Bris told the club's official website.
“He is very good at running in behind as well as combining the play, so for us he will be very useful.
“I come from the same region of France as him, so we know each other even though I haven’t coached him before.
“I had the opportunity to work with him last season at Lorient, but in the end it wasn’t possible, so it’s nice to be working with him now at Sunderland.
“At the moment we have some good options, but Wilson’s profile is different, and he will be a good addition to the group.”