Regis Le Bris demands more Sunderland improvement despite opening day win
Regis Le Bris was happy to take the win at Cardiff, but he says Sunderland have a lot of work to do before they start to properly reflect his vision for the side.
Goals from Luke O’Nien and Jack Clarke handed Sunderland an opening day success in the Welsh capital.
It wasn’t an authoritative performance by any means, but it was certainly an encouraging start to the Le Bris tenure in the EFL Championship.
“The first thing we can think of at the moment is the victory,” Le Bris told safc.com. “During this first round of the season it is never easy to play away and win.
“So, this is our first idea at the moment. I want to congratulate the fans because we needed that extra energy today to get the result. It wasn’t an easy game really, it is never an easy game in the Championship, away for sure, but I think the stats were correct.
“When we scored the game changed because Cardiff decided to take more risks and the game was more difficult after our goal.”
That goal came about from a set-piece, which was a big change from the Sunderland we saw last season.
Le Bris, though, said it came straight from the training ground, and it’s something they have worked hard at improving over the summer.
“The whole staff have worked hard. When one of the coaches can prove that his work is useful to the team, it is fantastic.
“Obviously, for the team the main point was the team spirit. It was very good because we suffered a lot during this game, we had to defend, run after the ball and close the spaces.
“With the ball we had two different options; we had a fast attack when it was possible but I think we used too many fast attacks when sometimes it was better to control the game.
“It wasn’t easy to do that today, so obviously we have a lot of work, a lot of improvement ahead of us, but it is still the start of the season.”