Regis Le Bris sees 'improvement' in Sunderland striker
Regis Le Bris says Eliezer Mayenda will continue to lead the line for Sunderland for now, and he urged supporters to give the youngster time to deliver.
The 19-year-old was preferred by Le Bris all through preseason and started the first game of the season against Cardiff as well.
He missed a big opportunity during that game, prompting criticisms from many fans, and his hold-up play appeared to be lacking too.
Le Bris, though, says Mayenda is still his first choice for now, and he thinks the Spaniard will improve dramatically with continued involvement.
“The strikers available at the moment are improving,” Le Bris said ahead of the visit of Sheffield Wednesday.
"The option is I think with Eliezer and Naz [Rusyn], who are able to be specialists in this position.
"The head coach always needs to choose and I think at the moment, I think Eliezer is the best starter.
"Naz is very energetic, runs a lot - I think his abilities are best [from the bench]. I like this combination, with Eliezer as the first one.
"Eliezer didn't score at Cardiff but I can see him improving between the games. He needs opportunities to develop and his personality is very good, he wants to improve.
"We always think about the end of the process but the beginning sometimes, you don't always succeed but if you work hard then after 10, 20 games, it becomes different. Jobe, for example, is at a different level now. We always need time."
Despite that apparent faith in Mayenda, it is clear that Le Bris wants – and expects – a new senior striker to arrive before the transfer deadline.
Caen centre forward Alexandre Mendy is the top target, and his manager in Ligue 2 has urged all parties to find a deal that finally allows that to happen.
In the meantime, though, Le Bris has insisted he is comfortable to remain patient.
“We are working on it,” he said. “It is not an easy market really because there are many, many teams are searching for this profile - a player who is able to score, to run in behind.
“It’s difficult but I think we will succeed. I know this market and it is difficult, we need to work hard and stay confident.
“We need to keep our consistency and our idea, and then you know that in the last second it can happen.”