'We will succeed' - Regis Le Bris calm over Sunderland striker saga
Regis Le Bris says “nothing is close” with regard a Sunderland transfer breakthrough, but he is hopeful there could be more positive news within a few days.
Sunderland have been pretty quiet this summer so far, with only really Ian Poveda and Alan Browne arriving with the first team in mind – both on free transfers.
The big position they need to fill is centre forward, of course, and fans are growing increasingly frustrated given we are now nearing the end of a fourth transfer window since Ross Stewart did his Achilles and created an urgent need to strengthen the position.
That frustration is completely understandable, and it has been heightened by another summer of failing to attract a senior and reliable striker so far.
Le Bris, though, remains positive, and he insists things are advancing, even if it appears that they are not.
“We are working really hard, we’re in discussions with many players in and out,” Le Bris said on transfers. “We are confident, this market is very difficult, the process is complex but I think we will succeed maybe in the next few days.
Asked if a striker was still the priority, Le `bris said: "Yes, for sure. We are working on it. It is not an easy market really because there are many, many teams are searching for this profile - a player who is able to score, to run in behind.
“It’s difficult but I think we will succeed. I know this market and it is difficult, we need to work hard and stay confident.
“We need to keep our consistency and our idea, and then you know that in the last second it can happen.”
Sunderland have been frustrated in their efforts to sign main target Alexandre Mendy from Caen, while they have also been linked with a plethora of other centre forwards who have gone to different clubs.