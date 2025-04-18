Analysis: Sunderland AFC Can Still Win The Championship
The EFL Championship is the most entertaining and competitive league in the world and this season is no different with game week 43 coming up this weekend, and yet every single team in the league can be both promoted or relegated.
With that being said if Sunderland do achieve automatic promotion to the Premier League, it would be the greatest story in world football.
There is only one scenario where Sunderland achieve automatic promotion and for it to occur Sunderland have to win the remainder of their 4 games which will tie them on points with both Burnley and Leeds United assuming they both lose the remainder of their games, however then Sunderland need to make up a 25 goal difference deficit on Burnley or a 34 deficit on Leeds United.
To top it off and make it even more unlikely, Sheffield United also can't get more than 4 points from their remaining 4 matches, or they would also be tied on 88 points and have a better goal difference than Sunderland.
To say this would be a miracle is an understatement with the bookies no longer offering odds on Sunderland gaining automatic promotion and Opta putting the percentage chance at 0.
More than likely Sunderland has nothing to play for during these last 4 fixtures except gaining momentum for the playoffs, however football without hope and miracles is not football at all.