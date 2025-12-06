Leeds vs. Liverpool: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Leeds United are seeking to pile more misery on floundering Liverpool when the two sides lock horns at Elland Road in the Premier League on Saturday.
Leeds enter the fixture off the back of an extraordinary 3–1 win over Chelsea which brought a four-game losing streak to a close, securing their first major scalp since their return to the Premier League. The result lifted the Yorkshire outfit out of the relegation zone and they’re somehow only eight points behind their upcoming opponents.
Liverpool returned to winning ways last weekend after several humbling humiliations, but they fell into old habits against Sunderland on Wednesday night. A lifeless performance was fortunate to earn a point as Nordi Mukiele’s late own goal ensured a draw for under-fire Arne Slot.
Manchester United’s stalemate with West Ham United on Thursday means Liverpool have dropped back down to ninth in the table and they’re closer to the drop zone than table-toppers Arsenal. Things continue to look bleak for the reigning champions, whose title defence has been nothing short of disastrous.
Another slip-up at Elland Road will pile even more pressure on Slot and his underperforming stars.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the game.
What Time Does Leeds vs. Liverpool Kick-Off?
- Location: Leeds, England
- Stadium: Elland Road
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 6
- Kick-off Time: 5.30 p.m. GMT / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Anthony Taylor
- VAR: John Brooks
Leeds vs. Liverpool Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Leeds: 1 win
- Liverpool: 3 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: Leeds 1–6 Liverpool (April 17, 2023)—Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Leeds
Liverpool
Leeds 3–1 Chelsea - 03/12/25
Liverpool 1–1 Sunderland - 03/12/25
Man City 3–2 Leeds - 29/11/25
West Ham 0–2 Liverpool - 30/11/25
Leeds 1–2 Aston Villa - 23/11/25
Liverpool 1–4 PSV Eindhoven - 26/11/25
Nottingham Forest 3–1 Leeds - 09/11/25
Liverpool 0–3 Nottingham Forest - 22/11/25
Brighton 3–0 Leeds - 01/11/25
Man City 3–0 Liverpool - 09/11/25
How to Watch Leeds vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, NBC, UNIVERSO
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada
Mexico
Mx Mexico, TNT Go, TNT Sports
Leeds Team News
Daniel Farke knows he will be without both Dan James and Sean Longstaff on Saturday, but the Leeds boss has suffered two more injury scares in the build-up to Liverpool’s visit.
Strikers Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha are both doubts for the weekend with respective calf and hamstring issues, with Joël Piroe perhaps getting a rare run out if the pair miss the clash.
Farke is unlikely to make many alterations to the team that beat Chelsea, Leeds utilising a 3-5-2 in the triumph. However, both Calvert-Lewin and Nmecha started that game, with their fitness issues perhaps forcing a reshuffle in the forward line here.
Leeds Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool
Leeds predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (3-5-2): Perri; Rodon, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Tanaka, Ampadu, Stach, Gudmundsson; Piroe, Okafor.
Liverpool Team News
Liverpool have been without Conor Bradley since the November international break but Arne Slot has confirmed his availability for the trip to Elland Road. Fellow right back Jeremie Frimpong is still absent, however, while Joe Gomez should be fit despite suffering a knock last weekend and coming off early midweek.
All eyes will be on Mohamed Salah on Saturday after two successive snubs. He came on from the bench against Sunderland and could be restored to the XI against Leeds considering the need for rotation amid a busy period.
Hugo Ekitiké could also benefit from alterations, with Alexander Isak producing another limp performance against Sunderland. Milos Kerkez may also return in place of Andy Robertson.
Giovanni Leoni, Stefan Bajcetic and Jayden Danns are all missing.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Leeds
Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Leeds (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Bradley, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitiké.
Leeds vs. Liverpool Score Prediction
Liverpool remain a completely unpredictable entity and Leeds aren’t much easier to pin down. The two sides have been incredibly inconsistent this season and have struggled defensively, meaning chaos could well ensue at Elland Road.
The Reds certainly have the superior quality and will hope to use it effectively in Yorkshire, with the growing influence of Florian Wirtz a major bonus, but their iffy backline remains a significant issue.
Leeds will be buoyed by midweek success and should find joy even without injury doubts Calvert-Lewin and Nmecha, but they won’t back themselves to keep Liverpool’s star-studded forward line under wraps.