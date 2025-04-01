Championship Playoff Preview: Sunderland's Potential Opponents
The Championship Playoffs are only a month away. Sunderland are currently the only team who are essentially guaranteed to be participating in them as of right now.
Sunderland have had an amazing season under Regis Le Bris, although they couldn't get over the line in the automatic promotion race, there is still hope for promotion via the playoffs. The Black Cats are currently nine points off Burnley in 3rd and thirteen points ahead of Coventry in 5th, so it is fair to assume Sunderland will be finishing 4th this season.
With Le Bris' side finishing 4th it means they will face whoever places 5th in a two-legged semi-final and the winner of 3rd vs 6th in the final at Wembley. So who are Sunderland likely to play?
The four contenders for 5th and 6th place are currently: Coventry City, West Brom, Middlesbrough and Bristol City. With the most likely team finishing 5th and playing Sunderland being Coventry.
Coventry are currently two points ahead of 6th and are incredibly in form since Frank Lampard took over. They also just recently smashed the Mackem's 3-0 at The CBS Arena. Sunderland will be hoping to avoid the Sky Blues as they haven't managed to beat the side since 2007.
If the Mackem's make it to the final at Wembley on 24th May, it is likely they will play one of Leeds, Sheffield United or Burnley as whoever finishes 3rd out of those three will be favourite to make the final. All three of those teams are above Sunderland in the table for a reason and will for sure be the team to beat in the playoffs this season.
If the season was to finish right now, Sunderland would play Coventry in a semi-final and face the winner of Burnley Vs West Brom. Every game will be tough no matter who Sunderland come up against and they will have to take form into the playoffs.