Burnley vs. Arsenal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Premier League leaders Arsenal are hunting a ninth successive win in all competitions when they take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.
Mikel Arteta’s Gunners continued to roll in midweek, as they overcame a strong first-half performance from Brighton & Hove Albion to win 2–0 and advance into the Carabao Cup quarterfinals. Crystal Palace await in December.
Palace have already succumbed to the league leaders during their imperious winning run. They haven’t conceded a goal since Nick Woltemade headed home for Newcastle United on September 28, and they now boast a four-point lead at the summit.
Burnley have proven to be a much tougher out than many expected this season, with Scott Parker learning from previous Premier League failings. The Clarets are up to 16th off the back of consecutive wins, including last week’s dramatic 3–2 victory at Molineux.
The hosts are still poised to be a player in the relegation scrap, but the pressure is off this weekend after beating Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to Saturday’s Premier League duel.
What Time Does Burnley vs. Arsenal Kick Off?
- Location: Burnley, England
- Stadium: Turf Moor
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 1
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
- Referee: Chris Kavanagh
- VAR: Rob Jones
Burnley vs. Arsenal Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Burnley: 0 wins
- Arsenal: 3 wins
- Draws: 2
- Last meeting: Burnley 0–5 Arsenal (Feb. 17, 2024) - Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Burnley
Arsenal
Wolves 2–3 Burnley - 26/10/25
Arsenal 2–0 Brighton - 29/10/25
Burnley 2–0 Leeds - 18/10/25
Arsenal 1–0 Crystal Palace - 26/10/25
Burnley 2–1 Aston Villa - 05/10/25
Arsenal 4–0 Atlético Madrid - 21/10/25
Man City 5–1 Burnley - 27/09/25
Fulham 0–1 Arsenal - 18/10/25
Burnley 1–2 Cardiff - 23/09/25
Arsenal 2–0 West Ham - 04/10/25
How to Watch Burnley vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO
United Kingdom
N/A – radio coverage provided by talkSPORT
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 4 Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video
Burnley Team News
There could be a change of tack from Parker for Arsenal’s visit, with Burnley potentially shifting to a back five on Saturday. They’ll aim to limit the hosts in and around their penalty area, similar to how they frustrated Liverpool earlier in the season.
Hjalmar Ekdal thus may find himself back in the Bunrley team, while Zian Flemming, who scored his first two Premier League goals last weekend, will operate in tandem with Jaidon Anthony up top. Lyle Foster was fit enough to score the match-winner at Wolves, but he may only play a role off the bench again.
Connor Roberts, Zeki Amdouni and Jordan Beyer are sidelined through injury.
Burnley Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal
Burnley predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (5-3-2): Dúbravka; Walker, Tuanzebe, Ekdal, Estève, Hartman; Cullen, Ugochukwu, Luís; Anthony, Flemming.
Arsenal Team News
Arteta has confirmed that Gabriel Martinelli will miss Saturday’s trip to Turf Moor, but William Saliba has a chance of making the matchday squad after he sat out of the Carabao Cup victory over Brighton.
Declan Rice picked up a knock in the win over Crystal Palace but was fit enough to feature off the bench on Wednesday. Riccardo Calafiori wasn’t risked, though. If the Italian doesn’t return this weekend, Myles Lewis-Skelly will most likely fill in. Piero Hincapié is also an option.
Arteta hopes that some of his currently stricken stars will return after the November international break, including Kai Havertz, Martin Ødegaard and Noni Madueke. Gabriel Jesus’s return won’t be rushed after he suffered a long-term knee injury at the start of the year.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Burnley
Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Burnley (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice, Eze; Saka, Gyökeres, Trossard.
Burnley vs. Arsenal Score Prediction
Rotation offered Brighton a sniff in midweek, but Kepa Arrizabalaga’s defences weren’t breached. Arsenal have thus kept clean sheets in six straight games.
While Burnley scored three last weekend and have emerged as an efficient counter-attacking unit, it’s hard to envisage them troubling Fort Knox here. Arsenal’s security is astounding, and this should be another game where they gradually wear down and eventually suffocate the opposition.
One goal is all that’s required, and if they get it early, the league leaders could steamroll Parker’s side.