Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris answers question on Jordan Henderson links
Regis Le Bris has attempted to calm speculation and Sunderland plotting a move for former star Jordan Henderson.
Henderson is the most successful graduate of the Academy of Light, initially breaking through with Sunderland before moving to Liverpool.
He captained the Reds to Premier League and Champions League successes, as well as a number of other trophies before leaving for Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2023.
ALSO READ: 'Special player' - Sunderland ace tips teammate for huge future
That has not gone well for the former England international, and he quickly returned to Europe to join Ajax.
Some newspaper reports suggested he will be on the move again in January, with Sunderland leading the chase to bring him back to England.
Le Bris, though, has suggested that may not be the case.
Asked if he had been involved in any discussions about Jordan Henderson behind the scenes at Sunderland, Le Bris answered: “No.
"He’s obviously a strong and famous player. At the minute, the transfer window is not open, so we can speak about many players but we don’t have the choice at the moment."
Henderson is not playing as much as he would probably like at Ajax, although it is more a case of the Dutch giants operating a rotation system rather than him falling out of favour.
He has also spoken about his future recently, and he insists he is only focused on his current club for now.
“When my contract here expires, I’ll be 36 years old,” Henderson said. “Then I see how I’m physically doing and what Ajax wants. I might end my career here. It just might be possible."
"I am thinking about it (his future) but haven't decided yet. I am focusing on the last years of my contract first."