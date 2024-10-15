'Special player' - Sunderland ace tips teammate for huge future
Elizer Mayenda has described Sunderland teammate Chris Rigg as a ‘special player,’ and has offered the youngster some advice on dealing with first team football.
Rigg only turned 17 over the summer and has become an integral part of the Sunderland midfield this season.
His level has been so impressive that the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have all been credited with an interest in him.
Mayenda is only a teenager himself, and he has not generated the same kind of attention as Rigg, although he did start playing first team football from a very young age so he says he does feel an affinity for his teammate
He also says he can only see Rigg reaching the very top.
“When I was in France, it was similar for me and Riggy,” Mayenda told the official Sunderland website. “I talked with him about that. I said that he is a special player, and everybody knows.
“We need to be careful with him because he is young and hopefully, he can play every game, but we need to be careful because I was in the same situation in France.
“It’s been a good season for him so far so hopefully he can keep it up. I am so happy for him, but I know myself that it is not easy. But he works hard every day so hopefully it won’t be a problem for him.”
Mayenda had a tough first season in England, but he started the season as Regis Le Bris’ first choice striker until missing the three couple of games due to injury.
Whether or not he can get his place back from Wilson Isidor given the Frenchman has scored twice in those three games remains to be seen, and the signing of Aaron Connolly has provided further competition.
He, though, says he is starting to feel like a senior player, and he also trusts that if he puts in the work, he will be just fine.
“In France, it was different,” he said. “I was in the academy of Sochaux, but I became a professional player at 16. It’s not easy because you have to concentrate in every training session, and I was a kid.
“It is a different mentality. If you have the talent, you need to work everyday.”