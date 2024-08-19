Sunderland boss says Chris Rigg has given him 'a problem he needs'
Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris says Chris Rigg has given him a ‘problem he needs’ with his outstanding performance against Sheffield Wednesday.
Rigg, 17, was drafted into the starting lineup to replace the injured Alan Browne, and he was a dominant force in their as Sunderland romped to a 4-0 win.
On that kind of form, Rigg will be difficult to displace in the Sunderland team, but Le Bris is happy to have an abundance of options.
“Chris was good,” Le Bris said. “It's another example of the possibility of the team to have other players who are able to play and when the opportunity arrives they are ready to start.
“It's a good question for a coach when we have many players able to play.
“If the competition is high in the team they will push together and the training sessions will be better, the solutions on the bench will be better and it's good for a long marathon like this league. We need this kind of problem as a coach, it's not a problem for me.”
Sunderland’s midfield three were completely dominant throughout, which was all the more remarkable given they had an average age of just 19.
The trio looked to have a lot of good chemistry, but Le Bris was keen to emphasise that different games will call for different solutions.
Asked about the midfield three on Sunday, Le Bris said: “I was very impressed in this game.
“We will have other problems later but these three players are very complementary with their power, technique and IQ. There's a good balance.
“I repeat, that was this game and there will be other problems. But we know we need to keep improving.”
Le Bris also offered an update on the fitness of Alan Browne, who missed out on a home debut though injury. Thankfully, though, it’s nothing to worry about.
“Alan has a problem with his calf but it's not serious,” Le Bris confirmed.