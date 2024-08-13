Sunderland boss says Jack Clarke is evidence transfer model is working
Regis Le Bris says Jack Clarke is proof that the Sunderland model is working and he says transfer speculation surrounding the winger is ‘not a problem.’
Clarke was Sunderland’s top scorer last season with 15, and he has already opened his account this campaign with the second in a 2-0 opening day win at Cardiff.
That goal, and the quality way in which he took it, may well serve to remind potential suitors of his quality, and Sunderland are bracing themselves for formal offers for Clarke before the transfer deadline closes.
Le Bris, though, says any talk about Clarke’s future will not impact him or his team, and he believes the winger’s soaring value vindicates the club’s model of developing players.
“It’s not a problem in the transfer window,” Le Bris said of interest in Clarke. “In the end the club I think is strong. They have been able to build a strong team with this type of player.
“I think Jack is able to continue to grow here and later become a very good player in the Premier League, I hope with Sunderland.
“But because we have many good players, many speculations are around our club and that’s normal. It’s not a problem for me.”
Sunderland are expected to be busy in the remaining weeks of the transfer window. Much will depend upon any outgoings, with Pierre Ekwah leaving a possibility, and how many loan deals they can line up for their fringe players.
At the absolute minimum, though, Sunderland want to add two strikers to their ranks this month, with Alexandre Mendy of Caen still the top target there.