Sunderland coach impressed by 'very good finisher' Aaron Connolly
Sunderland coach Graeme Murty has hailed Aaron Connolly as a ‘very good finisher’ as he once against sparkled for the under-21s.
Connolly joined Sunderland as a free agent in September after a summer, and he is in line to feature against former club Hull in the Championship on Sunday.
In the meantime, though, the former Brighton man has been building up his fitness in the under-21s, starting again in their game at Huddersfield this week.
Connolly again caught the eye, scoring twice to take his tally to three goals in two games for Murty’s side.
However, Murty says Connolly’s influence is being felt far beyond his goals, with the Irishman setting a fine example for younger players as well.
“He leads by example, gives them advice but he’s also not shy about getting after people if they’re below the standard, and that’s good,” Murty said of the Irishman.
“He’s a very, very good finisher and we see that in training as well. He was disappointed to come off, he was supposed to come off at 60 and ended up coming off at 70 - he wanted to stay on.
“It’s brilliant for us and a great example for the young players.”
Since joining Sunderland, Connolly has bravely opened up about his battles with alcohol during his, and he has stressed his determination to make the most of his opportunity on Wearside to breath fresh life into his career.
He was on the bench against Leeds in Sunderland’s last match before the international break, but Regis Le Bris admitted beforehand that was more about integrating him into the squad and he wouldn’t get on the pitch.
Connolly will be very much in contention to play against Hull, although competition up front for Sunderland is now unusually strong.
Eliezer Mayenda is expected to return after a minor injury, and Wilson Isidor will expect to continue after scoring twice in three Championship games during the Spaniard’s absence.