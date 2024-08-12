Sunderland 'considering' move for Bournemouth man as striker hunt hots up
Bournemouth striker Daniel Jebbison is one of a number of strikers that Sunderland and considering moves for this month, according to reports.
Jebbison, 21, only moved to Bournemouth this summer after leaving Sheffield United, but the Cherries see him as a long-term prospect rather than an immediate Premier League player.
They are therefore looking to loan him out, and Sky Sports reports Sunderland are competing with the likes of WBA for his signature.
As revealed by Sunderland Nation this week, Tottenham striker Dane Scarlett is another player high on the Black Cats’ list, although they face competition there from Oxford United.
Boss Regis Le Bris was asked about the chances of Sunderland taking a young striker from a Premier League club on loan ahead of the EFL Cup game against Preston, and he confirmed it was a possibility.
"Yes, for sure,” he said. “We are observing all the possibilities.
"The quality of the player in different positions is very important, as well the link between them, their specific pathway and here and what we are building with this team. The mindset, the willingness to join the team, is very important."
Although Sunderland are active in exploring the loan market for a striker, the plan is still that any such player would come in alongside a more experienced one, not instead of.
Cannes striker Alexandre Mendy remains a top target, although the Wearsiders have been frustrated in their efforts by the change of ownership at the Ligue 2 club.
Eliezer Mayenda was given that chance to stake a claim in the 2-0 win over Cardiff and Nazariy Rusyn will be given his opportunity at Preston, although it’s hard to imagine the transfer deadline passing without at least one new striker arriving at Sunderland.