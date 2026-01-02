Raheem Sterling’s ‘Preferred’ Chelsea Escape Route Revealed
Raheem Sterling is reportedly holding out for a permanent move to Chelsea’s west London rivals Fulham after already rejecting the advances of West Ham United this winter.
It’s been a dizzying decline for the five-time Premier League champion. Barely a year-and-a-half ago Sterling was scoring for Chelsea as a regular in the starting XI. Even eight months ago he was part of Arsenal’s squad for the Champions League semifinals. Yet, the 31-year-old has not competitively kicked a ball since his loan spell in north London ended in May after being thrust firmly into Chelsea’s “bomb squad.”
His chief jailor Enzo Maresca has since left Stamford Bridge, although it appears as though Sterling may also be moving onto pastures new. The Times report that the former Manchester City and Liverpool forward spurned the loan offer tabled by relegation-battling West Ham in “the hopes” of securing a different Chelsea escape route.
Sterling is thought to be holding out for a permanent switch—he still has 18 months left on a lucrative Chelsea contract—and would “prefer” to remain in London. Given Crystal Palace’s pursuit of Brennan Johnson, Fulham are billed as his most likely suitors. However, it remains to be seen whether the Cottagers would have the necessary funds to strike a transfer for a position they reinforced over the summer.
Kevin was acquired from Shakhtar Donetsk for a club-record €40 million (£34.9 million, $46.9 million) to counteract Willian’s departure. The 22-year-old is still being eased into the rigours of Premier League football and boasts just six top-flight starts this season. That is, of course, six more than Sterling, who hasn’t even been training with Chelsea’s first team during these long months of isolation.
The report adds that the former England international has not entirely ruled out a move abroad. There was thought to be admiring glances from Napoli and Bayern Munich last summer, though whether that interest has been kept aflame during his continued absence remains to be seen.
Sterling May Benefit From Transfer Merry-Go-Round
Sterling’s rejection of West Ham could, indirectly, grease the wheels of his move to Fulham. Having been jilted by a player with 123 Premier League goals to his name, the Hammers are expected to switch their focus to another winger with 14 strikes in England’s top flight under his belt.
Adama Traore has failed to replicate the Wolves-wavelength he enjoyed with Raúl Jiménez on the banks of the River Thames. Getting on the pitch is a challenge enough for the Barcelona academy graduate, who boasts just one Premier League start across the entire campaign.
Desperate times call for desperate measures in east London and the acquisition of Traore, alongside strikers Pablo and Taty Castellanos from Gil Vicente and Lazio respectively, could leave a bulky slot in the squad for Sterling to fill at Fulham.