An unexpected setback took place before the draw between Crystal Palace and Sunderland. Everyone was expecting to see the great figure of the Black Cats’ French midfielder, Enzo Le Fee, but during the team’s warm-up, he felt discomfort that left him out of the starting lineup and even worried Regis Le Bris.

It became clear that Le Fee could not play against Crystal Palace due to a minor injury suffered during Friday’s preparations.

After the match, Regis Le Bris explained that it seemed to be an injury that would keep him out for several days. It was not only muscle discomfort, but something that requires rest and a longer recovery time.

Sunderland’s infirmary worries Regis Le Bris

Sunderland are currently dealing with several injuries in the squad. Central defender Dan Ballard will return for the next match, but the team continues to suffer setbacks. In the case of Dennis Cirkin, more recovery time is still needed, the same as for Luke O’Nien and even Leo Hjelde.

This remains a concern for the club, since having the full squad available would be ideal to face the challenges of the Premier League.

Despite the injuries, Sunderland are still the great revelation of the season. They stood firm against the current FA Cup champions, Crystal Palace, earning a 0-0 away draw in Matchday 4 of the Premier League.

Now, Regis Le Bris continues to think about how to maintain this positive run, since the team’s objective is to remain in the top positions of the competition. But the big question is whether this consistency can be sustained.

Not having such a deep squad could lead to these consistency problems, and the Black Cats must consider that even the winter market could be an alternative to bring in important players for the most in-demand positions.

But the positive is yet to come, and the news Regis Le Bris delivers encourages Sunderland’s fans to believe that this season will be historic.