Defensive Concerns Survive Summer Spend: Takeaways From Liverpool’s Community Shield Defeat
FA Cup winners Crystal Palace upset Premier League champions Liverpool in Sunday’s Community Shield, with the Eagles prevailing on penalties after the two teams played out a back-and-forth 2–2 draw.
There was an energy to this fixture that rarely accompanies the unofficial curtain-raiser, with big-spenders Liverpool keen to lay down a very early marker. The Reds twice took the lead in the first half thanks to strikes from two new signings, but Palace remained in the contest heading into the final 20 minutes and were good value for their second equaliser.
The absence of extra-time meant, for the third year running, the contest was decided on penalties, and Dean Henderson produced more Wembley heroics to ensure Palace lifted this trophy for the very first time.
Here are the key takeaways from the game.
Is Alexander Isak Necessary?
Liverpool are still hoping to secure a record-breaking deal for Newcastle United wantaway Alexander Isak. However, after watching Hugo Ekitiké’s performance at Wembley, you wonder whether the Reds need to break the bank to acquire the Swede.
The Reds seemingly already have a star in the ex-Eintracht Frankfurt forward, who has shown why he entered the summer as one of Europe’s most venerated young forwards.
His early goal proved to be a record-breaker, with Ekitiké striking inside four minutes to hand Liverpool the lead. It was the sort of finish Bundesliga watchers had become accustomed to over the past 18 months, with the striker firing home from an inside left position after combining with Florian Wirtz, with whom he seems to already have an excellent relationship.
The goal was the highlight, but Ekitiké’s display was littered with class. How about that delicate touch to set Wirtz on his way in the first half, which led to a Cody Gakpo chance at the back post? He’s a do-it-all No. 9, and one that doesn’t drastically differ in profile from Isak. While there’s scope for the two to work together, the addition of another lucrative attacking asset does seem like overkill.
Plus, Liverpool have another distinct area of need.
More Defensive Concerns For Reds
Slot’s litany of new signings mean the Dutch coach has plenty of rejigging to do, and based on what we’ve seen this summer, he hasn’t quite got the balance right just yet.
Liverpool look wonderful going forward, with the speed of their interplay and transitional work bound to overwhelm teams. However, their emphasis upon central combinations does leave them vulnerable to dangerous counter-attacks through the heart of their rest defence.
Palace only created one or two openings in transition on Sunday, but had plenty of joy overloading Liverpool’s back four with their wingbacks. The energy of Daniel Muñoz proved particularly problematic.
However, the goals came from Palace penetrating centrally, with Jean-Philippe Mateta then Ismaïla Sarr breaking in behind Liverpool’s backline. Virgil van Dijk, who earned a Ballon d’Or nomination off the back of an imperious campaign, was at fault for both goals. He gave the penalty away, then his erroneous jump allowed Sarr to bear down on Alisson’s goal without a challenge.
Van Dijk’s performance may well prove to be anomalous, but it should be a cause for concern given the current absence of alternatives.
Henderson Doffs His Cap
Dean Henderson seemingly evolves into a penalty-saving maniac when he performs under the iconic arch.
Three months ago, the Englishman denied Omar Marmoush from the penalty spot in Palace’s 1–0 victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final. On Sunday, Henderson rebuffed Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott from 12 yards to seal another trophy for the previously starved Eagles.
His denial of Mac Allister was particularly brilliant, with the Argentine’s effort forcing Henderson to stretch low to his left to beat it away. A doff of his cap to the Palace supporters stationed on the opposite side of the ground followed. Elliott’s effort was more telegraphed, allowing the goalkeeper to save with ease.
Henderson’s two stops Palace came after Mohamed Salah blazed horribly over for the second game running, meaning his side had two bites of the cherry to win it. Borna Sosa squandered the first, but Justin Devenny made no mistake.
Having seen his team exit the Champions League on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this year, Slot will hope for an absence of such situations in 2025–26.