Sunderland Boss Regis Le Bris Provides Fitness Update On Romaine Mundle Injury
Romaine Mundle has made a huge step up this season for Sunderland. A lot of pressure was placed upon the youngster as he had to fill the shoes of former Black Cats star Jack Clarke, who left the club for Ipswich in the Summer.
One issue the winger has had this season is injuries. He picked up a significant injury against Coventry in November, which had him sidelined for a number of months, and it appears he may be set for a further spell of absence after possibly re-injuring himself against West Brom.
Romaine came off after only 33 minutes on Saturday being replaced by Eliezer Mayenda. It appeared to be a hamstring issue similar to the one he felt earlier in the campaign. Regis Le Bris responded to questions about the injury today in his press conference:
"We don't know the timeframe yet. We need more information from the specialists. It's a re-injury"- Regis Le Bris
This news is alarming for Le Bris' side, as without Mundle they have performed much worse this season. With the quickly approaching Championship playoffs it is crucial that Sunderland are at full strength if they want a good chance at securing promotion come May.
Unfortunately, with it being a re-occurring injury, it wouldn't be suprising to see the winger be out for a few weeks. However, as the manager said, no timeframe is known just yet so hopefully the Black Cats will receive some good news in the coming days and finish the season strong with Mundle playing on that left wing.