Sunderland have done a great job during the current transfer window, facing the start of the Premier League.

The Black Cats return to the first division and look to assemble a competitive squad to not abandon the top category.

Besides signings, Sunderland have also worked on keeping some pieces that were already key during the past campaign in the Championship.

In this sense, Regis Le Bris and his technical staff have been waiting for the return of some players, such as Chris Rigg (18) or Dennis Cirkin (23). About the latter there is some good news.

Sunderland receive major boost ahead of Premier League return

Sunderland have confirmed that Cirkin will make a partial return to training ahead of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

The English fullback has missed preseason until now, but is now beginning his recovery at the Academy of Light, as explained in the Sunderland Echo.

Sunderland have confirmed that Dennis Cirkin has returned to light training following wrist surgery.

Despite the progress, Cirkin is not expected to feature against West Ham United, Burnley or Brentford. Sunderland Echo

The mentioned outlet assures that, in any case, Cirkin would not participate in the first three matches of the season, that is, against West Ham United, Burnley or Brentford.

Specifically, the club hopes to have Dennis back after the September international break.

This represents a boost for Sunderland, considering how important Cirkin was during the past campaign in the Championship.

Proof of this is that the 23-year-old footballer appeared in 36 occasions during that league season, being a starter in 30 matches, and appearing on one occasion in SofaScore's Team of the Week.

Some weeks ago, Cirkin was linked to Tottenham by TBR Football. This last outlet pointed out that Spurs were working to sign Sunderland left-back.

