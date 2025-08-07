'Set to be Signed' - Fabrizio Romano Drops Major Sunderland News

Sunderland have worked hard during this transfer window, and not only with signings or sales.

Additionally, they recently announced the contract extension of Regis Le Bris until 2028, who had reportedly even felt frustration over the lack of signings.

In any case, the Frenchman has now extended his stay at the club, and he's not the only one.

Since Jude Bellingham's (19) departure to Borussia Dortmund, the Lads' board has worked to keep key players who have received interest from other clubs, such as Dennis Cirkin (23), or Chris Rigg (18).

And now, they are about to secure the contract extension of another important player.

Fabrizio Romano drops major Sunderland news

Sunderland are about to finalize the contract extension of Eliezer Mayenda, a 20-year-old Spanish forward, who had been subject to interest from multiple clubs this summer.

Mayenda's new contract will be valid until summer 2030, so the young and versatile player will fight to earn his place under Regis Le Bris in the Premier League.

🚨🔴⚪️ Excl: Sunderland agree new deal for Eliezer Mayenda, set to be signed very soon and valid until June 2030.



Despite interest from several clubs, Mayenda only wanted to stay at #SAFC. pic.twitter.com/CKyv3Ue5v1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2025

"Sunderland agree new deal for Eliezer Mayenda, set to be signed very soon and valid until June 2030," Romano initially reported.

"Despite interest from several clubs, Mayenda only wanted to stay at Sunderland AFC," added the journalist via his Twitter (X) account.

Mayenda played 37 total matches during last season in the Championship, starting in 22 of them and appearing three times in the SofaScore's Team of the Week.

The Spaniard scored eight goals and gave five assists, so in his 22 starts he contributed to 13 goals, establishing himself as a key piece for Le Bris.

Mayenda arrived at Sunderland in 2023 from FC Sochaux, for €800k (around £698k), and after spending half a season on loan at Hibernian FC in Scotland, he returned in summer 2024 to become an important player for the Black Cats.

According to Transfermarkt, his market value now stands at €12m (around £10.4m).

