Sunderland Risk Losing Another Star As Tottenham Push For Transfer

After the departure of Jobe Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund, Sunderland could lose another of their most important players, now to Tottenham.

It is a reality that the Black Cats received a big financial boost after promotion to the Premier League, which has given them a good margin of maneuver in the transfer window.

However, to balance the accounts, it is also necessary to free up salaries and complete sales, which pushed them to sell Jobe Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund in exchange for around €33m.

Now, according to reports, they could sell another of their most important players.

Sunderland risk losing Dennis Cirkin as Tottenham push for transfer

According to information from Graeme Bailey, Chief Correspondent at TBR Football, Tottenham are working to sign Sunderland left-back Dennis Cirkin (23).

TBR explains that Spurs need to expand their homegrown quota prior to their return to the Champions League, and Cirkin fulfills this status, which is why he is seen as a good option.

We have to remember that Cirkin was sold by Tottenham in 2021, precisely to Sunderland, for a figure that was never revealed.

The same outlet assures that Regis Le Bris is ready to let his full-back go, and they would already be looking for alternatives to replace him.

"Meanwhile, Sunderland are ready to move on from the defender and are starting to sound out replacements", wrote Jamie Brown in an article for TBR.

Despite the fact that Cirkin has only played for Spurs and for Sunderland, he already has considerable experience in England, accumulating a total of 173 matches between youth competitions and top-level tournaments, such as the EFL Cup, FA Cup, or the Championship.

This report is compatible with other rumors that indicate the Black Cats are looking to sign a left-back, being recently linked with OGC Nice's Melvin Bard (24), or Atletico Madrid's Reinildo (31), who would be very close to being made official as a new player of the Lads.

Read More: