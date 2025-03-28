Fitness Update: Injury Riddled Sunderland Take On Alex Neil's Millwall
Sunderland take on Millwall tomorrow at 3PM at The Stadium of Light, coming up against former manager Alex Neil who led Sunderland to promotion in 2022. The Black Cats are in somewhat of an injury crisis meaning tomorrow's affair may be a tough test.
Sunderland currently sit in 4th place and are now on the beach as a 4th place finish is all but guaranteed for the Mackem's, however taking form into the playoffs is crucial so no game can be taken lightly.
Millwall currently sit in 11th and have an outside shout for sneaking into the playoffs come the end of the season. The London side are currently 8th in the form table gaining nine points from the last five games. With Sunderland only gaining seven points from the last five and facing an injury crisis, Millwall will fancy their chances this weekend.
Regis Le Bris' main struggle with his team tomorrow is the defence. His side currently have six first team defenders injured meaning some unlikely starters may be seen on Saturday. Injuries to Dennis Cirkin, Niall Huggins and Aji Alese mean the Red and White army don't have a first team left-back option for the upcoming fixture.
Trai Hume or Luke O'Nien will likely fill in at left back meaning we could possibly see Joe Anderson starting alongside Chris Mepham in centre back. Luckily most of Sunderland's midfield and forward options are still available so hopefully the frontmen can pull through on the 29th.
Returning manager Alex Neil has a great record when playing Sunderland, having an aggregate score of 7-2 against the Black Cats since leaving the club. This is his first time meeting Sunderland with his Millwall side and will be hoping to continue his great record against the club.
With just eight games to go for this Championship season it is very important Sunderland start to turn their form around, as a poor performing side going into the playoffs rarely tends to come out victorious. But coming off the back of a three nil loss and facing injury struggles, will Le Bris' side be able to get back to winning ways.