Sunderland returns to Premier League action on Saturday, and they're set to receive a big boost for their game against Chelsea.

The Black Cats will visit Stamford Bridge on the occasion of the ninth matchday of the league, after beating Wolverhampton 2-0 at the Stadium of Light last weekend.

The team of Regis Le Bris is positioned in seventh place in the table, with the same points as Chelsea (14), who are fifth in the standings.

A few days before the match, it is already possible to predict the lineup that the French coach could choose for this crucial clash.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Good News for Sunderland Ahead of Chelsea Fixture as Predicted XI Emerges

Let's start with the attack. Le Bris could trust an offensive line composed of Enzo Le Fee, Wilson Isidor, and Chemsdine Talbi, after the latter performed at a high level against Wolves.

The midfield would be orchestrated by Noah Sadiki, Granit Xhaka, and the young Chris Rigg. And it is in defense where we will find the big boost.

Reinildo's three-game suspension has finally been served, so the Mozambican player could return to the starting eleven at left-back, accompanied by Omar Alderete, Nordi Mukiele, and Trai Hume. The starting goalkeeper would, logically, be Robin Roefs.

Sunderland predicted starting XI vs. Chelsea: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Reindildo; Rigg, Xhaka, Sadiki; Talbi, Isidor, Le Fee.

Reinildo, 31, represents very good news for Sunderland simply due to his experience. Chelsea's wingers are a significant threat, especially Estevao, who could appear on the same flank as the left-back of the Cats.

Read More: