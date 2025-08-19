'His Energy' - Wayne Rooney Praises Sunderland Star After Debut Win vs West Ham

Several Sunderland players took the spotlight after their 3-0 victory against West Ham in the first match of the 2025-26 Premier League.

Naturally, we must talk about the goalscorers - Eliezer Mayenda in the 61st minute, Daniel Ballard in the 73rd, and Wilson Isidor in the 90+2nd - as it's highly commendable that these are players who had never played in English football's top tier before.

Regis Le Bris also took the opportunity after the match to praise Granit Xhaka (34), who with his experience is contributing greatly to the squad, according to the French coach.

But another player was also praised by an English football legend for his performance, and in this case it's also a recent signing.

Wayne Rooney praises Sunderland star after debut win vs West Ham

In a post-match analysis (h/t Mackem News), Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney praised Habib Diarra (21), the midfielder who arrived this summer at the Stadium of Light from RC Strasbourg.

Specifically, Rooney highlighted the Senegalese player's energy, which was key to Sunderland being a dangerous team throughout the match.

Diarra was a huge threat all game, his runs forward, his energy.

There was a lot of energy about Sunderland in general all afternoon. Wayne Rooney

Diarra played all 90 minutes of the victory against the Hammers, covering a total distance of 10.3km, according to SofaScore data.

The young Senegalese player completed 12 sprints, 32 touches, successfully delivered 15 out of 20 passes, as well as taking one shot on goal, and winning one out of three duels he was involved in.

Sunderland’s next match will take place on Saturday, 23 August at Turf Moor, when they visit Burnley for the second matchday of the Premier League.

