Wayne Rooney’s Wild Conspiracy Theory Supported by Former Premier League Referee
Ex-Premier League referee Mike Dean has fuelled Wayne Rooney’s conspiracy theory regarding Manchester City’s first Premier League title victory.
Sergio Agüero’s iconic last-gasp goal on the final day of the 2011–12 season secured a 3–2 victory for Man City that elevated them above Rooney’s Manchester United and clinched them a first league title since 1968.
The Cityzens needed victory at the Etihad Stadium to claim the crown, but found themselves trailing to ten-man, relegation-threatened Queens Park Rangers heading into stoppage time. However, strikes from Edin Džeko and Agüero in the 92nd and then 94th minute ensured glory for Man City.
Rooney, who was playing for Man Utd at the time, has publicly spoken about how he believes QPR aided Man City’s victory, referencing Joey Barton’s reckless red card, the cohort of ex-Liverpool and Man City players in the QPR team and the fact the visitors directly kicked the ball back to Roberto Mancini’s side after Džeko’s equaliser.
Speaking about the match back in April, Rooney said: “Obviously that was a tough one that. But again didn’t [QPR goalkeeper] Paddy Kenny turn the ball in, two goals, QPR knew they were safe and City get it to 2–2, then they just boot the ball back to them.
“They had [ex-Liverpool player Djibril] Cissé on the pitch, [ex-Man City midfielder] Joey Barton got sent off for acting stupid. Who else was it? [Former Man City players] Shaun Wright-Phillips and Nedum Onuoha diving about.”
Mike Dean Lifts Lid on ‘Strange’ Man City Win
Dean, who was refereeing the clash between Man City and QPR, has admitted there was something ‘strange’ about the end of that particular fixture, revealing he was confused by the behaviour of QPR’s players.
“They [City] make it 2-2, and they [QPR] just kick it back and give it to them. And we were like, ‘What’s going on, why are they giving the ball back straightaway?’ I said [that] in the ear piece,” Dean said on The Overlap Fan Debate.
“To kick off and give the ball straight back to them. Neil Swarbrick, the fourth official, said, ‘Keep switched on, something is going to happen.’ You just knew something was going to happen. You could just tell.
“What was strange about it, once QPR found out they were safe, Jamie Mackie was on the pitch celebrating while the game was still going on.”
Of course, Rooney’s remarks amount to unsubstantiated speculation, but Dean’s comments will only fuel the conspiracy theorists. Either way, the insinuation that QPR somehow allowed Man City to win remains nothing more than a theory.