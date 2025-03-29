Post-Match Comments: Sunderland Manager Regis Le Bris Celebrates Crucial Victory v Millwall - Press Conference
Trai Hume scored the games first and only goal with ball whipped in back post from Patrick Roberts and a well struck volley by Trai Hume resulting in Sunderlands only goal. Sunderland did create a few chances in the match with efforts from Jobe Bellingham being blocked, and a header from Wilson Isidor in the second half being tipped away to safety by Lukas Jenson.
The biggest chance in the match was in the latter stages of the match with a penalty from Luke O'Nien saved by Lukas Jenson. Discussing the fixture after the game, Le Bris said; 'It was a good win, an important win'
"After the international break, the last game we had away it was important to react. Without confidence, it is a bit more complicated. But the team shows good energy. Sometimes in possession, it wasn't impressive. I would have liked to have scored the second goal."
Commenting on Trai Hume's goal: "When you struggle to find solutions against a defensive block, set pieces are always a good option, they did very well in this situation. He played in a different position today. He only trained for one day, but he was really good, he's a good professional a good important player for us."
Commenting on Sunderland's league position and overall season: "To be consistent in that league is tough, I think we showed this quality so far. We need to build strong momentum in this final stage. The final part of the season will be very exciting."
Jobe Bellingham reflects on the 1-0 Victory over Millwall: "In the first half we started really well, probably didn't control the game as well as we can do'. In the second half we improved massively, controlled the game in and out of possession. Good to get back to winning ways."
Jobe's comments on the set piece routine that led to Sunderland's goal: "If we want to be successful we have to score a variation of goals, and we're starting to do that. We know if we do our jobs and we play the way we can and at our best every week for these fans, we'll deserve what we get in the end."