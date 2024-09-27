PREVIEW : Watford vs Sunderland - Can Sunderland avoid being stung at Vicarage Road?
Sunderland got back to winning ways last time out with a 1-0 win over local rivals Middlesbrough. A cheeky back heel finish from Chris Rigg was enough to secure all three points as Sunderland kept the gap to West Brom at one point.
Romaine Mundle also rattled the post late on with a thunderous free-kick, but Rigg's goal was enough to secure all three points. Patterson also kept his fourth clean sheet of the season, marking another impressive display from the Sunderland back-line.
Team News
Browne who missed last week's fixture against Boro and Poveda, who hasn't featured since before the international break, could be in contention to be in the squad on Saturday.
Reg said in his press conference yesterday: "Both Alan and Ian are close to being ready. With Browney, it will depend how he is feeling but he could be available for Watford.
"Ian should be available for Watford. Ian had a long period without a team and this can impact you, you can lose a week or two when you feel discomfort.
Samed, still looks unlikely to be available for Saturday as he continues his road to recovery and new signing Aaron Connolly is likely not to be in action until after the international break.
Alese, Abdullah, Seelt and Huggins are all set to be on the side line for quite some time.
The Opposition
Watford come into this game without a win in three. The Hornets started the season strong with five wins in five in all competitions, but haven't quite been able to continue the good form they had in August.
After a 4-1 defeat last week to a Norwich side who have struggled this season, they would have been disappointed. But, a stellar performance mid-week against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, will give them confidence going into the weekend.
The Gaffer
Tom Cleverly is one of the younger managers in the EFL this season at the age of 35 and has started his first full season in senior management.
Cleverly announced his retirement from football last July, and took on a coaching role with Watford's U18s as well as becoming a club ambassador.
Cleverly took over from Valerien Ismael on an interim basis, when the Frenchman was sacked on the 9th of March 2024. Cleverly took over for the remaining nine matches and was given the role on a permanent basis after seven games into his spell.
The Squad
Watford will be missing four key players on the weekend with captain Daniel Bachmann and centre-back Franco Sierrallta both out of action with muscular injuries.
Right-back Ryan Andrews still remains out with a hamstring injury and Jeremy Ngakia with a quad problem.
Watford do still have some very experienced players available for selection with the likes of, former West Ham and Tottenham stalwarts Angelo Ogbonna and Moussa Cissoko
Previous Meeting
Last time the two sides met at Vicarage Road, it was a rather dull affair. Both Watford and Sunderland were languishing in mid-table after disappointing campaigns.
The breakthrough in this game came midway through the second half, Ismael Kone played a lovely pass through to Ryan Andrews, who slotted the ball past Anthony Patterson in the Sunderland goal, to give Watford the lead. Jack Clarke had just fired wide moments before hand.
Sunderland had plenty of possession after going behind, but couldn't find the breakthrough, which had been the story of their season.
Ba, Styles and Semedo were denied by Bachmann late on as Watford came away with all three points.
The Referee
This weekends referee is Andy Davies
Davies has refereed Sunderland on eight previous occasions, with Sunderland winning four of those matches.
Predicted Line-up
4-3-3: Patterson, Cirkin, O'Nien, Mepham, Hume, Rigg, Neil, Bellingham, Roberts, Izidor, Mundle