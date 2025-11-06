Sunderland will host Arsenal on Saturday, November 8, at the Stadium of Light, on the occasion of matchday eleven of the Premier League.

The Black Cats are surprising friends and foes with their great performance upon their return to the top category of English football.

For the moment, the team of Regis Le Bris is positioned in fourth place in the table, occupying UEFA competition spots.

However, the Gunners are the current leaders of the league, with a significant gap over the top 5. Arsenal has 25 points, followed by Manchester City with 19 points, and the third, fourth, and fifth places belong to Liverpool, Sunderland, and Bournemouth, respectively, all with 18 points.

The Cats will have the opportunity to make history in the Premier League next Saturday.

Sunderland Can Make Premier League History Against Arsenal on Saturday

IMAGO / Colorsport

In the event that Sunderland defeats Arsenal, they will have achieved something that hasn't happened for about 13 years.

BBC Sport pointed out on Thursday that the Wearside club has not beaten a team from the league's top 4 since April 2014, when The Cats defeated Jose Mourinho's Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Furthermore, Sunderland has not beaten the matchday leader of the Premier League since January 2012, when they defeated Manchester City at the Stadium of Light.

The precedent is that The Lads get bad results against teams from the top of the table, but it is a very old sample.

This season, Sunderland has achieved positive results like the 3-0 victory against West Ham or the recent 2-1 victory against Chelsea, which, although they were not at the top of the table (the season has just begun), did represent a significant challenge.

Read More: