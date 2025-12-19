The final stretch of the year for Sunderland is focused on closing the season on a high note, in a strong position in the Premier League after securing promotion, and with an ambitious long-term project.

However, a sudden change could occur that would damage Sunderland's plans. It focuses on how the Regis Le Bris project could be managed in the event of an unexpected departure.

Rumors suggest that Chelsea is not going through its best moment of the season, and the decisions made there could have an impact on Sunderland, targeting the head of their project.

Regis Le Bris Could Be a Leading Candidate to Manage Chelsea Future

Sunderland Echo has confirmed that former Chelsea player Salomon Kalou has suggested that, amid uncertainty at the London club, Regis Le Bris could arrive to manage the Blues.

Enzo Maresca has experienced major ups and downs while managing Chelsea. His consistency has become the focus of criticism from supporters, as he has failed to maintain positive results throughout the season. As a result, a departure of the Italian manager would not be surprising.

The objective of the Blues could turn toward Regis Le Bris, the French manager who has been one of the revelations of the current Premier League, leading a newly promoted Sunderland and placing them in eighth position in the standings.

However, it is an assessment that Chelsea is still carrying out, as mentioned by former Blues player Salomon Kalou, who sees three possible options for the London club: Frank Lampard, Andoni Iraola, and Regis Le Bris.

A departure of Regis Le Bris from Sunderland appears unlikely, given the strong connection he has built with the club and the supporters. Trust is essential at this moment for the team, and the strong results show the low probability of an exit for the French manager. However, unexpected turns have occurred throughout football history.

