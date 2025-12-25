Premier League Form Table on Christmas Day 2025: Arsenal’s Drop Off Laid Bare
Christmas time is here and the Premier League table is starting to take shape.
Plenty of importance is always given to where a club finds itself on Christmas Day. 17 of the last 33 league leaders have gone on to win the title, while only four sides have ever climbed up from bottom and out of the relegation zone. Sorry, Wolverhampton Wanderers, it’s not looking good.
Arsenal current sit atop the mountain, with manager Mikel Arteta dreaming of landing silverware, but a quick glance at the form table highlights the battle they have on their hands if they want to finally go all the way.
Premier League Table Across Last Five Games
With a look back at the last five games in the competition, top spot is shared by two teams—with Arsenal nowhere to be found.
Instead, it is Manchester City who lead the way with five wins from five. Pep Guardiola’s side, who have been warned not to enjoy themselves too much this Christmas, have their goal difference to thank for their spot above Aston Villa, the only other perfect side in the vision.
Liverpool find themselves in third after a much-needed run of five games without defeat. Their return of 11 points puts them one ahead of actual leaders Arsenal, who saw their title aspirations dented with a last-gasp defeat at Villa.
Arsenal were seven points clear at the top of the actual table but their recent dip, exacerbated by injuries, has left us with a real title race on our hands.
Fulham and Leeds United, both struggling towards the bottom of the standings, have pulled away from the drop zone thanks to some strong recent form, with Manchester United’s run of two wins and two draws enough to put them seventh in the form table.
Tyne-Wear rivals Newcastle United and Sunderland have also picked up eight points, which is two more than Enzo Maresca’s up and down Chelsea.
The Blues were seen as outside hopefuls in the title race just a few weeks ago when they battled to a draw with Arsenal, but miserable results against Leeds, Bournemouth and Newcastle have proven why critics question Chelsea’s consistency.
The form table makes for ugly reading for Tottenham Hotspur, who are all the way down in 16th after picking up just four points
Interestingly, the bottom three mirrors the actual table. West Ham United, Burnley and Wolves are floundering in the drop zone and have shown no signs of escaping across the last five games. Rob Edwards’s strugglers have failed to pick up a single point—they are already 16 adrift, with just two to their name.
Ranking
Team
Points
1.
Man City
15
2.
Aston Villa
15
3.
Liverpool
11
4.
Arsenal
10
5.
Fulham
9
6.
Leeds
8
7.
Man Utd
8
8.
Newcastle
8
9.
Sunderland
8
10.
Brentford
7
11.
Chelsea
6
12.
Everton
6
13.
Nott’m Forest
6
14.
Crystal Palace
6
15.
Brighton
5
16.
Tottenham
4
17.
Bournemouth
3
18.
West Ham
2
19.
Burnley
1
20.
Wolves
0