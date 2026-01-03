Sunderland Challenge Manchester United, Liverpool in the Winter Transfer Window

Sunderland started the year 2026 with high expectations in the Premier League, where, facing Manchester City at the Stadium of Light, they earned a 0-0 draw, showing that their defense is among the best in the league.

The project of Regis Le Bris is supported by the signings he made, where he managed to pair Nordi Mukiele and Omar Alderete as one of the main defensive partnerships. However, the ambition of Sunderland continues to grow.

With the winter transfer window opening, they are searching for an attacker who can add speed and intensity in the new year for Black Cats.

Sunderland To Compete with Manchester United to Sign Othmane Maamma

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Sunderland Echo has revealed that Sunderland is closely monitoring Watford player Othmane Maamma. At 20 years old, the Championship footballer has also attracted interest from Manchester United and Liverpool.

Despite his age and already competing in professional football in the second tier of England, his development has been steady, and in his most recent match, there was positive monitoring from Premier League clubs.

The competition for the player appears difficult for the side led by Regis Le Bris, due to the financial power of teams such as Manchester United or those from Anfield. However, Sunderland offers a more favorable scenario in terms of minutes for Maamma.

The Moroccan has been gaining involvement this season, having played 12 matches, scoring 3 goals and providing 1 assist, gaining confidence and minutes that have increased his visibility.

His market value, as reported by Transfermarkt, stands at €1,3 million, a relatively low figure for a player of this profile, an attacker capable of playing on both wings.

In the coming days, the decision from Premier League clubs will become clearer, while Sunderland aim to maintain a positive investment strategy to continue competing in the top division following their promotion with a solid squad and a long-term project.

