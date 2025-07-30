Watch: New Sunderland Duo Adingra & Talbi Combine for Brilliant Goal vs Hull City

Sunderland's recent signings, Simon Adingra and Chemsdine Talbi, shone with a goal and an assist, respectively, in their team's 1-2 defeat against Hull City in a pre-season friendly.

The Black Cats fell 1-2 to the Championship side at the MKM Stadium in the club's latest pre-season test.

However, the Lads' fans got a glimpse of what some of Sunderland's new signings can do on the pitch.

It was in the 11th minute of the match when Adingra perfectly finished a pass received from Talbi to put his team temporarily ahead on the scoreboard.

Unfortunately for Regis Le Bris' team, Hull City came back to win the match, scoring at 18' (Nathan Tinsdale) and 72' (Abu Kamara).

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Adingra's opener goal for Sunderland to 1-0 v Hull pic.twitter.com/O14kPW7qRy — Echo FC (@theechofc) July 29, 2025

New Sunderland duo Simon Adingra and Chemsdine Talbi combine for brilliant goal vs Hull City

Simon Adingra, a 23-year-old winger from the Ivory Coast, was signed from Brighton & Hove Albion for £18.5 million up front with a further £2.5 million in add-ons, according to information from Sky Sports.

The winger was also being tracked by Everton and Nottingham Forest, making him a highly contested signing for the Lads.

Meanwhile, Chemsdine Talbi (20 years old) was signed from Belgium's Club Brugge for €20m plus €3m in bonuses, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Both players can operate as wingers, with Adingra typically appearing on the left and Talbi on the right.

The latter has also played as a 'number 10', behind the center forward, giving Regis Le Bris more versatility.

Regardless, both players showed good compatibility on the pitch, and surely the club's coaching staff will explore more game scenarios where both can shine.

Sunderland's next match will be against LaLiga side Real Betis at the Stadium of Light next Saturday, August 2. Afterwards, the Black Cats will face Augsburg at the WWK Arena.

Read More: