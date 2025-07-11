Official: Sunderland Signs €20M-Rated Player in Five-Year Deal

Sunderland have confirmed the signing of Chemsdine Talbi from Club Brugge. The 20-year-old player signed a five-year deal.

The Black Cats are continuing to work hard in the current transfer window and keep making official signing announcements.

They recently announced the signing of Reinildo (31), who joined the club as a free agent after his contract with Atletico Madrid ended, committing to Sunderland for two years.

Now, the Lads have made official the signing of an attacking midfielder who was coveted by several European clubs.

Sunderland signs midfielder Chemsdine Talbi in five-year deal

Sunderland announced on their official website the signing of Chemsdine Talbi from Belgium’s Club Brugge.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has committed to the Black Cats with a five-year contract, adding to Régis Le Bris’ squad options for the 2025-26 Premier League season.

“Sunderland AFC are delighted to announce the signing of Chemsdine Talbi,” reads the opening line of the club’s statement.

"Sealing a five-year contract at the Stadium of Light, the 20-year-old winger arrives from Club Brugge KV for an undisclosed fee," they added.

Though Sunderland did not disclose the transfer fee, journalist Sacha Tavolieri claims it amounts to €20m plus €3m in bonuses.

In his first interview with the Black Cats, Talbi explained that his decision was based on the project presented to him, emphasizing the importance of a young squad.

“I made the decision because it’s a great project with a talented, exciting team full of young players – and that really motivated me,” said the Moroccan footballer.

Thus, Sunderland add a highly interesting piece to a squad that already looks competitive for the ‘Premier League challenge.’ We’ll see how Regis Le Bris manages this new group of talented players.

Read More: