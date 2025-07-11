Official: Sunderland Beat Everton and Nottingham Forest to Seal £21m Signing

Sunderland have won yet another transfer race, this time beating Everton, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest. The club have already made it official.

The busy summer of the Black Cats continues, and they aren't stopping their work to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

The club had just announced the signings of Reinildo (31), who arrived as a free agent, Chemsdine Talbi (20), from Club Brugge, and have now already announced their sixth summer signing.

And this isn't just any signing, as it's another transfer race they've won, involving other Premier League clubs.

Sunderland beat Everton and Nottingham Forest to sign winger Simon Adingra

Sunderland announced on their official website the signing of Simon Adingra, a 23-year-old winger from the Ivory Coast, who arrives from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The young footballer, according to reports from TBR Football, was also of interest to Everton, Leeds United, and Nottingham Forest, but he preferred the Lads' project.

"Moving from Brighton & Hove Albion, the 23-year-old winger has signed a five-year contract at the Stadium of Light," the club announced.

So, Sunderland confirm nothing less than their sixth summer signing, after Enzo Le Fée, Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki, Reinildo Mandava, and Chemsdine Talbi.

Sunderland reportedly paid £18.5 million up front for the winger with a further £2.5 million in add-ons, according to information from Sky Sports' North East correspondent Keith Downie

In his first interview with the club, Adingra had the chance to explain his decision to sign for the Black Cats, despite so much interest from other clubs.

"The Club and the project are really exciting," Adingra began, making it clear from the start that the Lads' project is a very interesting one.

"I spoke with everyone and their interest in me made the decision easy - I wanted to be part of Sunderland’s future," he added.

Therefore, Sunderland's fans can rest assured that the club's board is doing things right in terms of sporting direction, as this isn't the first player arriving this summer who was wanted by other big clubs, whether from the Premier League or other European leagues.

