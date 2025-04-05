West Brom 0-1 Sunderland: Player Ratings & Match Review From The Black Cats' Clinical Win
Sunderland earned a crucial 1-0 win at The Hawthorns, with a professional performance to hold off West Brom and boost their promotion ambitions. The only goal of the game came in the 35th minute, as Trai Hume stepped up to take a free-kick just outside the box and expertly curled it into the top corner.
The strike gave Sunderland a vital lead and secured back-to-back 1-0 victories for the Black Cats. West Brom, under the management of Tony Mowbray, who is very well respected by everyone associated with Sunderland, dominated possession but struggled to break down Sunderland's well-organised defense.
The Baggies created little in terms of clear-cut chances, with the visitors staying compact and disciplined throughout. Sunderland’s game management after taking the lead was top-notch, they slowed the tempo, broke up play effectively, and defended resolutely.
Mowbray, having taken over at West Brom earlier in the season, will be disappointed with his side's inability to convert their possession into meaningful opportunities. Despite pressure in the second half, the Baggies couldn't find a way past a resilient Sunderland defense.
Sunderland, meanwhile, managed the game with confidence, showing the kind of maturity required for a team chasing promotion. Hume's goal was the difference, and his performance, combined with Sunderland’s solid all-around display, leaves them looking in great shape for the remainder of the season.
With back-to-back wins and a strong defensive foundation, Sunderland are gaining momentum, while West Brom will need to regroup and find more creativity moving forward.
Sunderland Player Ratings vs. West Brom
Players
Ratings
GK: Anthony Patterson
8.3/10
RB: Alan Browne
7.1/10
CB: Chris Mepham
8.2/10
CB: Luke O'Nien
7.3/10
LB: Trai Hume
8.5/10
DM: Dan Neil
6.9/10
DM: Jobe Bellingham
6.8/10
RM: Patrick Roberts
6.3/10
AM: Chris Rigg
7.3/10
LM: Romaine Mundle
6.2/10
ST: Wilson Isidor
6.5/10
SUB: Eliezer Mayenda (35' for Mundle)
6.4/10
SUB: Leo Hjelde (71' for Browne)
6.4/10
SUB: Enzo Le Fee (71' for Roberts)
6.5/10
SUB: Milan Aleksic (90' for Isidor)
N/A