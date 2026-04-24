Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 34

Gameweek 33 of the 2025–26 Premier League season ranked among the best so far, especially if you forget that Monday night’s clash at Selhurst Park ever happened.

On the weekend when Manchester City capitalized on their growing momentum by beating the Premier League leaders, Aston Villa played out a seven-goal thriller with Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur teased competence in their fight to survive the drop.

We can only hope for similar thrills this weekend, with the FA Cup semifinals meaning three games were brought forward. There are seven fixtures for us to enjoy, as Arsenal aim to respond to City’s usurping and the relegation battle intensifies.

Here are Sports Illustrated’s predictions for Gameweek 34.

Sunderland vs. Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest can further embolden their survival hopes. | Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Date : Friday, April 24

: Friday, April 24 Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Sunderland aren’t mathematically safe but are pretty much there, yet there’s talk of the Black Cats “doing a Bournemouth” and parting ways with Régis Le Bris in favor of a bolder managerial appointment.

They fought admirably at Villa Park after falling 3–1 behind, and seemed to be on their way to claiming a memorable comeback victory when Habib Diarra raced through on goal in stoppage time. Emiliano Martínez’s clutch denial of the Sunderland midfielder set the stage for Tammy Abraham’s winner.

They’ll have to pick themselves up rather swiftly, as they’re kicking off Gameweek 34 on home soil against Nottingham Forest. Vitor Pereira’s side have taken huge steps towards safety in recent weeks, and their 4–1 defeat of Burnley last weekend means they’re five points clear of the drop with just five games to play.

The visitors haven’t lost a Premier League game since March 1.

Prediction: Sunderland 0–0 Nottingham Forest

Fulham vs. Aston Villa

Aston Villa are all but assured of Champions League soccer. | Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, April 25

: Saturday, April 25 Time: 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT

Aston Villa have two avenues still open for a return to the Champions League, with Chelsea’s slump all but guaranteeing the Villans a top-five finish. Unai Emery’s side are also preparing for a Europa League semifinal against Forest.

A result for the visitors will move them up to third ahead of Manchester United’s clash on Monday night.

They’ve won their previous six meetings against Fulham, including a 3–1 triumph in the reverse fixture back in September. The Cottagers have had the chance over the past month to put themselves in European contention, but they’re down in 12th and struggling for momentum.

Still, Marco Silva’s side will move to within two points of Brighton & Hove Albion in sixth by securing a rare victory over Villa.

Prediction: Fulham 2–1 Aston Villa

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

Palace have triumphed at Anfield already this season. | Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, April 25

: Saturday, April 25 Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

These two have already met at Anfield this season, with Crystal Palace taking advantage of a distinctly weak Liverpool team to advance in the Carabao Cup.

That victory won’t mean all that much when the pair lock horns on Saturday afternoon, especially with Palace putting all their eggs in the Conference League basket for the final month of the season. After beating Fiorentina in the quarterfinals, an exciting two-legged affair against Shakhtar Donetsk’s latest generation of Brazilian imports separates them from the final.

Liverpool should thus be able to make the most of their distracted visitors, given that they enter Saturday’s game off the back of earning Merseyside bragging rights in dramatic fashion. Virgil van Dijk’s 100th-minute header meant the Reds claimed victory in the first derby played at Everton’s shiny new home.

That win handed them breathing room in the top-five race. Brighton are the team they have to worry about now, but Arne Slot’s side can pull eight points clear of the Seagulls this weekend.

Prediction: Liverpool 2–1 Crystal Palace

West Ham United vs. Everton

West Ham are fighting hard to survive. | West Ham United FC/West Ham United FC/Getty Images)

Date : Saturday, April 25

: Saturday, April 25 Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

A huge couple of hours beckon in the dogfight down at the bottom after the fates of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley were sealed in the week.

With Leeds and Forest starting to cut themselves adrift, it looks like it’s a straight shootout between West Ham United and Tottenham to avoid finishing 18th.

Both teams missed big opportunities last week, but West Ham remain in good touch. They’ve lost just twice in the Premier League since the start of February.

David Moyes is unlikely to be in a merciful mood when he returns to the London Stadium on Saturday, mind. His Everton team were beaten in the derby, but they’ve impressed on their travels this season. Win here, and they’d have collected the third-most points away from home in the top flight.

Moreover, a strong finish should see the Toffees play in Europe for the first time since 2017–18 next season.

Prediction: West Ham 2–2 Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Last week’s performance should offer Tottenham hope. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, April 25

: Saturday, April 25 Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

Georginio Rutter’s 95th-minute leveller sucked the life out of a euphoric Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as Spurs failed to see out their first Premier League victory of 2026 after Xavi Simons lifted the roof off their glorious amphitheatre with a sumptuous strike.

Still, there were signs of life from the Lilywhites. Roberto De Zerbi’s impact was certainly felt after an inauspicious start at Sunderland, with Spurs impressing out of possession and offering a creative spark via Xavi’s right boot.

This is as must-win as it gets for the Lilywhites. De Zerbi believes his team can go five for five down the stretch to preserve their Premier League status, but they must take each game as it comes. Supporters will be thrilled if they merely go one for one.

Wolves haven’t performed like one of the competition’s worst-ever teams for much of Rob Edwards’s tutelage, but they’re down after losing heavily in back-to-back games to West Ham and Leeds United.

Prediction: Wolves 1–3 Tottenham

Arsenal vs. Newcastle United

Arsenal have surrendered control of the title race. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, April 25

: Saturday, April 25 Time: 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT

Arsenal could perhaps take some solace from the fact that Manchester City didn’t run up the score on Wednesday night, even if their 1–0 win at Burnley left the Gunners second in the table for the first time since October.

The two teams are level on points and goal difference, with City only ahead on goals scored. However, it’s Pep Guardiola’s side who boast all the momentum. Arsenal desperately need to reset and go again at the start of this exciting new mini-league which has been crafted for the final month of the season.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United often trouble the Gunners, beating them three times last season, but they’re currently one of the division’s poorest-performing teams and are looking towards the summer already.

The visitors have lost three in a row since exiting the Champions League.

Prediction: Arsenal 1–0 Newcastle

Manchester United vs. Brentford

Man Utd returned to winning ways at Stamford Bridge. | Poppy Townson/MUFC/Manchester United/Getty Images

Date : Monday, April 27

: Monday, April 27 Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

There’s no Premier League action on Sunday, so the gameweek concludes at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Leeds prevailed at the Theatre of Dreams during Manchester United’s previous outing on home soil, but the Red Devils impressively bounced back at Stamford Bridge last weekend. Matheus Cunha’s well-taken finish proved the difference between the two sides, as United took a giant leap towards securing a top-five finish.

They have a comfortable buffer over sixth, even if Villa leapfrog them into third on Saturday afternoon.

Brentford, meanwhile, have never won a Premier League game at Old Trafford, and now would be an excellent time to claim a historic victory. They’ve remarkably drawn five league games in a row, allowing others to capitalize on Chelsea’s stunning downturn.

Still, they’re well in the European mix, with an eighth-place finish potentially enough to qualify for the Conference League.

Prediction: Man Utd 2–1 Brentford

Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 34

Date Kick-Off Time Fixture Prediction Friday, April 24 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET Sunderland vs. Nottingham Forest 0–0 Saturday, April 25 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET Fulham vs. Aston Villa 2–1 Saturday, April 25 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace 2–1 Saturday, April 25 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET West Ham vs. Everton 2–2 Saturday, April 25 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET Wolves vs. Tottenham 1–3 Saturday, April 25 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET Arsenal vs. Newcastle 1–0 Monday, April 27 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET Man Utd vs. Brentford 2–1

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